100 American Airlines flight attendants have been diagnosed with COVID-19, union says
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () That’s still less than 1% of the 25,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, but companies including air carriers have been quiet about how many employees have contracted the novel coronavirus.
The largest flight attendants union in the U.S. called for a stop to all leisure travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said more than 100 flight attendants tested positive for the virus and one died. According to the HuffPost, nearly 1,000 are self-quarantined...
