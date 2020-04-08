Global  

100 American Airlines flight attendants have been diagnosed with COVID-19, union says

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
That’s still less than 1% of the 25,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, but companies including air carriers have been quiet about how many employees have contracted the novel coronavirus.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Flight Attendants Wants The Government To End Leisure Travel

Flight Attendants Wants The Government To End Leisure Travel 00:32

 The largest flight attendants union in the U.S. called for a stop to all leisure travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said more than 100 flight attendants tested positive for the virus and one died. According to the HuffPost, nearly 1,000 are self-quarantined...

