100 American Airlines flight attendants have been diagnosed with COVID-19, union says

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

That’s still less than 1% of the 25,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, but companies including air carriers have been quiet about how many employees have contracted the novel coronavirus. 👓 View full article



