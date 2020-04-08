Global  

China's coronavirus pandemic epicenter Wuhan ends 76-day lockdown

Wednesday, 8 April 2020
China's coronavirus pandemic epicenter Wuhan ends 76-day lockdownThe lockdown that served as a model for countries battling the coronavirus around the world has ended after 11 weeks: Chinese authorities are allowing residents of Wuhan once again to travel in and out of the sprawling city where the pandemic began. As of just after midnight Wednesday, the city's 11 million residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus. The occasion was marked with a light show on either side of the broad Yangtze river, with skyscrapers and bridges...
