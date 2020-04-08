Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Palm Springs, California > Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Palm Springs

Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Palm Springs

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Palm SpringsA magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. eight miles from Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Palm Desert, 14 miles from La Quinta, 15 miles from Rancho Mirage and 17 miles from Cathedral City. In the past 10 days, there have been 10 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby. An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample. Advertisement The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.0 miles. It was followed five minutes later by a quake of magnitude 3.2, at a depth of 6.3 miles. Did you feel...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho [Video]

Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho

This was the moment the effects of an earthquake in Idaho, USA on March 31 were captured during a business meeting. Footage shows a routine meeting taking place and the screen starts shaking,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:42Published
People react to a historic earthquake in Idaho [Video]

People react to a historic earthquake in Idaho

Idaho had its biggest earthquake since 1983, it occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, we all felt the ground rumble and it ended up being a 6.5 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter located northwest..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.