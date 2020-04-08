Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue

Boeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Boeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issueWASHINGTON — Boeing Co said late on Tuesday it will make two new software updates to the grounded 737 MAX’s flight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cruisingheights

k.srinivasan Will make two new software updates to 737 MAX's flight control computer : @Boeing https://t.co/FDQQfsKZeD 10 seconds ago

kimradakhasian

ceu.kim I'm starting to get confused on what problem they're trying to fix. These items were announced last year, rite? https://t.co/J3gCbZnt2d 15 seconds ago

AnjaRosehip

Dr. Anja Rosehip RT @breakingavnews: Boeing finds new software flaws on its 737 MAX. https://t.co/DdOPizTEK2 https://t.co/DCnprylZAi 1 minute ago

elzalyff

Average Joe RT @SpeedBird_NCL: Boeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue: https://t.co/HJ8q780GWr #Aviation #Aircraft #MCAS… 15 minutes ago

shogo__621

shogo Boeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue https://t.co/ST1BZ8jWDv 22 minutes ago

Garnecki

Michał Garliński Just kill it with fire @Boeing https://t.co/uz27AJTAg0 27 minutes ago

breakingavnews

Breaking Aviation News Boeing finds new software flaws on its 737 MAX. https://t.co/DdOPizTEK2 https://t.co/DCnprylZAi 30 minutes ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Boeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue https://t.co/EjDKv8anog https://t.co/I6j0lgLMkn 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.