Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Twitter’s Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for COVID-19 relief effort

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for COVID-19 relief effort

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for COVID-19 relief effortTwitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey said...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln for virus relief

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln for virus relief 01:07

 CEO of Twitter and payments company Square, Jack Dorsey, said he is moving $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund COVID-19 relief efforts and eventually other causes. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shahranilliyas

Shahran Illiyas RT @Forbes: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey plans to donate $1 billion to fight the coronavirus outbreak—the largest pledged gift by a private indi… 3 seconds ago

Abuhawash10

Abuhawash RT @WSJ: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is pledging $1 billion—what he says is more than a quarter of his wealth—to charitable causes, starting wi… 13 seconds ago

javed_sanober

Sanober javed RT @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bn for COVID-19 relief effort #ARYNews #COVID19 21 seconds ago

dctblackwell

Dorothy Blackwell RT @Reuters: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of his stake in Square to help fund coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/nntCqku… 27 seconds ago

SheelaghG

SheelaghG RT @GlobalVision_UK: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has pledged $1bn (£810m) of his personal wealth to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. h… 28 seconds ago

ledoarejl

JLLD RT @TIME: Twitter co-founder @jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for coronavirus relief https://t.co/3gu4gdsODN 40 seconds ago

in_vikrant

vikrant kashyap RT @HCuccinello: Billionaire/COVID-19 tracker updates: -Jack Dorsey pledges $1b to relief efforts, the largest commitment by a private indi… 1 minute ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln stake for COVID-19 https://t.co/voCW5egozQ CEO of #Twitter and payments company… https://t.co/4V4HQkquTz 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.