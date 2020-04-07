Oil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil slumped on Tuesday in the face of swelling crude supplies and weak fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, while investors also grew cautious over expectations that the world's biggest producers would quickly agree on output cuts. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled $2.45, or 9.4%, lower at $23.63 a barrel, accelerating their losses late in the day, ahead of weekly U.S. crude oil inventory reports. Brent crude futures...


