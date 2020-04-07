Oil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil slumped on Tuesday in the face of swelling crude supplies and weak fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, while investors also grew cautious over expectations that the world’s biggest producers would quickly agree on output cuts. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled $2.45, or 9.4%, lower at $23.63 a barrel, accelerating their losses late in the day, ahead of weekly U.S. crude oil inventory reports. Brent crude futures...
Exxon Mobil Corp throttled back a multi-year investment in shale, natural gas and deep water oil production Tuesday. As Fred Katayama reports, the largest U.S. oil producer said it will cut planned capital spending by 30% this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand.