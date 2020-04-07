Global  

Oil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts

Tuesday, 7 April 2020
Oil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cutsNEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil slumped on Tuesday in the face of swelling crude supplies and weak fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, while investors also grew cautious over expectations that the world’s biggest producers would quickly agree on output cuts. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled $2.45, or 9.4%, lower at $23.63 a barrel, accelerating their losses late in the day, ahead of weekly U.S. crude oil inventory reports. Brent crude futures...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Exxon cuts capital spending by 30%

Exxon cuts capital spending by 30% 01:01

 Exxon Mobil Corp throttled back a multi-year investment in shale, natural gas and deep water oil production Tuesday. As Fred Katayama reports, the largest U.S. oil producer said it will cut planned capital spending by 30% this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand.

