American folk singer John Prine dies from coronavirus at 73

Hindu Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The legendary Grammy award-winning artiste was regarded as one of the greatest by his peers such as Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Legendary Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies At 73 From Coronavirus

Legendary Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies At 73 From Coronavirus 00:31

 John Prine, the legendary American country folk singer-songwriter best known for his often humorous style of music, died Monday at the age of 73.

TheRenu_

RENU RT @TheHinduCinema: In a career spanning over half a century, #JohnPrine churned out heartfelt and unforgettable songs like 'Angel From Mon… 33 minutes ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema In a career spanning over half a century, #JohnPrine churned out heartfelt and unforgettable songs like 'Angel From… https://t.co/zCMJTqa9b9 46 minutes ago

FUNNAGAN

BRIAN FUNNAGAN RT @nytopinion: John Prine, an American country-folk singer who wrote his first protest song in 1968, has died of complications from the co… 59 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Famous American singer and songwriter John Prine died on Tuesday following health complications after contacting Co… https://t.co/hkrp3eCzO8 2 hours ago

jeffartsmith456

jeffrey smith R.I.P. John Prine, American Troubadour, Country / Folk Music Legend, singer, song writer, poet, guitar picker, perf… https://t.co/G4tQVMGClt 2 hours ago

PalwashaKhan18

Palwasha Khan RT @murtazasolangi: John Prine has gone to “heaven”. The American legendary folk singer has passed away after Coronavirus complications. h… 3 hours ago

