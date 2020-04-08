Tokyo Olympic flame taken off display; next stop unclear Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic flame has been taken off public display in Japan. And it’s not clear when it will reappear again or where — or under what conditions. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 26. After the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay were postponed until next year, the […] 👓 View full article

