St Patrick's Cathedral vandalised after George Pell's release

St Patrick's Cathedral in East Melbourne was vandalised after Cardinal George Pell's verdict in the High Court.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Freed George Pell asks press to keep 'social distance'



Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was seen at an Australian gas station, just a day after his court acquittal and release from prison on sexual abuse allegations. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 2 days ago Australia overturns cardinal's child sex abuse conviction



Former Vatican treasurer George Pell was jailed last year for abusing two choirboys and many abuse victims say they are devastated over decision to release him. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Melbourne cathedral vandalized after Cardinal Pell acquittal CNA Staff, Apr 8, 2020 / 03:02 pm (CNA).- St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne was vandalized overnight Wednesday, hours after Cardinal George Pell was...

CNA 1 day ago



Melbourne cathedral vandalised as George Pell leaves city after first night of freedom Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral has been vandalised, emblazoned with the words "Rot in Hell Pell" and "no justice", as Cardinal George Pell left the city for...

SBS 2 days ago





Tweets about this