A mushroom spray, oil of oregano and a special hat to kill coronavirus in saliva have all been targeted by Health Canada in its crackdown on misleading and false claims of COVID-19 prevention and cures.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Heidi Atter RT @sammaciag: Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads | CBC News https://t.co/8Niduj6lf3 9 minutes ago Sam Maciag Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads | CBC News https://t.co/8Niduj6lf3 11 minutes ago [email protected] RT @CaulfieldTim: More pls! "Mushrooms, oregano oil & masks targeted in crackdown on misleading #COVID19 ads" https://t.co/DJrhoJIbOc b @wa… 14 minutes ago Lisa Machado RT @CBCHealth: Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads https://t.co/cm4VAQlpjP https://t.co/j7LA8… 20 minutes ago CBC Health News Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads https://t.co/cm4VAQlpjP https://t.co/j7LA81e3Ij 21 minutes ago David Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads https://t.co/kuzuqZP59t https://t.co/2IDRNJoQE5 27 minutes ago Timothy Caulfield More pls! "Mushrooms, oregano oil & masks targeted in crackdown on misleading #COVID19 ads" https://t.co/DJrhoJIbOc… https://t.co/506iNXVPa2 45 minutes ago Fireman620🇨🇦 Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads https://t.co/8x3Vxf3sCx https://t.co/GoBuh11Fso 1 hour ago