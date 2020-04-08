Global  

Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 April 2020
A mushroom spray, oil of oregano and a special hat to kill coronavirus in saliva have all been targeted by Health Canada in its crackdown on misleading and false claims of COVID-19 prevention and cures.
