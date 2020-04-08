Number of workers at B.C.'s Site C dam project rises, as some call for shutdown over COVID-19 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Work continues on some portions of the Site C hydroelectric dam project in northern B.C., raising concerns that physical distancing won’t be maintained at the jobsite and worker’s camp, which is currently housing about 1,000 people. 👓 View full article

