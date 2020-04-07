Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world April 6

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Quebec, Alberta release grim COVID-19 projections. Here's a look at what's happening around the world and here in Canada, where the known number of COVID-19 cases has topped 17,000. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published 11 hours ago Emboldened Canadian geese wonder empty Toronto streets amid coronavirus crackdown 01:30 Two Canada geese check out the empty streets of Toronto during COVID 19 pandemic stay home order and try to decide if they want to make this their city on Monday (April 6).