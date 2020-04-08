Global  

Legendary musician John Prine succumbs to coronavirus at 73

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Legendary musician John Prine succumbs to coronavirus at 73American folk legend John Prine has passed away due to the coronavirus complications. He was 73. Prine, whose coronavirus diagnosis was revealed on March 17, 2020, died on Tuesday, his publicist told Variety. His wife and manager, Fiona, had on April 3, 2020, posted on Twitter that Prine was severely ill after being admitted into the intensive care unit of a hospital. In a career spanning over half a century, Prine churned...
News video: John Prine dead

John Prine dead 01:20

 Legendary songwriter John Prine has died aged 73 due to complications of coronavirus.

