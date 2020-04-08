Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I'm not abandoning my wife and child': Families fight to stick together in COVID-19 pandemic

'I'm not abandoning my wife and child': Families fight to stick together in COVID-19 pandemic

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A mother stuck in India begs the Canadian government to be reunited with her children in Quebec. An Ontario man refuses to abandon his pregnant wife in Peru. Couples navigate border closures, flight cancellations and immigration delays in their bid to stay together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.