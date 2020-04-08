Karim Morani tested positive for coronavirus after daughters Shaza, Zoa Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As per reports, producer Karim Morani has been tested positive for coronavirus after his daughters Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani who was diagnosed earlier this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this