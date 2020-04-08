Tuk-tuks turn from tourist darling to parcel delivery Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Bangkok's iconic tuk-tuks are suffering because of the coronavirus, with tourists scarce on the streets, so some drivers have banded together to offer an economical new parcel delivery service. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this R.kasem RT @Domj122: https://t.co/oJOsMtXsrU Sounds great. I wonder if they will take a detour to the tailors and jewelry stores. 6 hours ago DJam https://t.co/oJOsMtXsrU Sounds great. I wonder if they will take a detour to the tailors and jewelry stores. 7 hours ago