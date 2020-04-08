Tuk-tuks turn from tourist darling to parcel delivery

Global  

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Bangkok's iconic tuk-tuks are suffering because of the coronavirus, with tourists scarce on the streets, so some drivers have banded together to offer an economical new parcel delivery service.
