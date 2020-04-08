Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Zoom Video Communications Inc was slapped with a class action suit by one of its shareholders on Tuesday, accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted.
Credit: Wochit News
 Online meeting platform Zoom has been plagued by privacy and security concerns in recent weeks. As schools and other groups have moved online, they've experienced "Zoombombing" incidents, prompting warnings from the FBI. Now, New York City teachers are banned from using Zoom for virtual teaching...

Security and privacy concerns have prompted the New York City Department of Education to ban the use of Zoom; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Video-conferencing app Zoom Video has exploded in popularity as more people than ever are looking to work and socialize remotely, but concerns about its privacy and security policies are growing...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.

Weak encryption technology has given rise to the phenomenon of “Zoombombing”, where uninvited trolls gain access to a video conference.
Zoom's CEO apologizes for its many security issues as daily users balloon to 200 million

Zoom's CEO apologizes for its many security issues as daily users balloon to 200 million· Video conferencing Zoom has been criticized for privacy and security issues on its platform. · CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the problems in a blog post,...
