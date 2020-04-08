Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Zoom Video Communications Inc was slapped with a class action suit by one of its shareholders on Tuesday, accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted.
Online meeting platform Zoom has been plagued by privacy and security concerns in recent weeks. As schools and other groups have moved online, they've experienced "Zoombombing" incidents, prompting warnings from the FBI. Now, New York City teachers are banned from using Zoom for virtual teaching...
· Video conferencing Zoom has been criticized for privacy and security issues on its platform.
· CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the problems in a blog post,... Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge
