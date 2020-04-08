Canada OKs travel vouchers for cancelled flights while U.S. and EU say passengers deserve a refund Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

While the Canadian Transportation Agency states airlines only have to offer travel vouchers for cancelled flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, both the European Union and the U.S. have declared that passengers are entitled to cash refunds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this