World Health Organization responds to Trump criticisms on China
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was "China-centric" and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to put contributions on hold.
President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.
