World Health Organization responds to Trump criticisms on China

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was "China-centric" and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to put contributions on hold.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000

Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000 05:06

 President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.

Tweets about this

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News World Health Organization responds to Trump criticisms on China https://t.co/Y1mx2L2tZB https://t.co/a32iH4wV0O 2 minutes ago

PortyGeoff

Geoff Earl RCN backs World Health Organization calls for greater investment in nursing workforce https://t.co/6pS7xv0kSS 5 hours ago

CHIinnovation

CHI RT @pauljebb1: RCN backs World Health Organization calls for greater investment in nursing workforce https://t.co/7rgDxanLFK 8 hours ago

JacobLabe

Jacob Labe @nytimes the only news is you report this stuff as news and miss the story that no one responds, particularly… https://t.co/tH5HnfOCO3 12 hours ago

HeroRareheart

HeroRareheart 🏳️‍🌈 So Trump fucks up by denying this virus is an issue, responds poorly, and then blames the WHO which was waving red… https://t.co/dobXdkzqih 13 hours ago

DarkShinigami86

DS @CressMarko @salvstyle @TrumpyMcPutin @jennyrachelpal @Sinatra_Says @realDonaldTrump They held off on declaring it… https://t.co/oGOmh300tT 14 hours ago

All435Reps

All 435 Reps RT @RepJimmyGomez: Nothing says “I take this global pandemic seriously,” more than threatening to pull funding from an organization that re… 15 hours ago

RepJimmyGomez

Rep. Jimmy Gomez Nothing says “I take this global pandemic seriously,” more than threatening to pull funding from an organization th… https://t.co/4hkoSffl3Q 15 hours ago

