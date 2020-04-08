CoachEmUp RT @AZSports: What do you think of the Falcons' new uniforms? https://t.co/W9rqpmslkL 5 minutes ago

98.7 Arizona Sports What do you think of the Falcons' new uniforms? https://t.co/W9rqpmslkL 8 minutes ago

the silverback the atlanta falcons had to release the new uniforms earlier after the "leaks" i see 14 minutes ago

Amilcar RT @FanSourceNews: Atlanta Falcons release new uniforms after photos were leaked online https://t.co/hTZCtoznWU https://t.co/y763nO19d7 15 minutes ago

TheFanSource🗣📰 Atlanta Falcons release new uniforms after photos were leaked online https://t.co/hTZCtoznWU https://t.co/y763nO19d7 24 minutes ago

世界のスポーツ。最新トレンド＆リアクション The Atlanta Falcons were scheduled to release their new uniforms next week, but a Tuesday night Twitter leak pushed… https://t.co/ruOWNDCFak 1 hour ago