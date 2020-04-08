Global  

COVID-19 tests in private labs should be free of cost: Supreme Court

COVID-19 tests in private labs should be free of cost: Supreme Court

DNA Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The petition further stated "that the capping of the prices of the testing facility of COVID-19 in private hospitals/labs strikes at Article 14 of the Constitution of India as being arbitrary and unreasonable,"
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Supreme Court tells Govt to make Covid-19 testing free even in the private labs | Oneindia News

Supreme Court tells Govt to make Covid-19 testing free even in the private labs | Oneindia News 02:42

 THE SUPREME COURT HAS SUGGESTED THAT THE CENTRE SHOULD CREATE A MECHANISM WHEREIN PRIVATE LABORATORIES CONDUCTING COVID-19 TESTS DO NOT CHARGE EXORBITANT FEES FROM THE PUBLIC AND THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD REIMBURSE THE FEES CHARGED BY LABS. HOTSPOTS ACROSS 15 DISTRICTS OF UTTAR PRADESH- PLACES WHICH HAVE...

