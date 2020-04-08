Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the White House on Wednesday during a conference call with staff, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. His campaign announced the decision in an email to supporters on Wednesday. His exit from the race makes Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee against President Donald Trump. Sanders built his campaign...
