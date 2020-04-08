Global  

Exclusive: Second India coronavirus stimulus to focus on aid to small business

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A second stimulus package India is poised to announce in coming days will be worth around 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) and focus on help for small and medium businesses weathering the coronavirus outbreak, two senior officials said on Wednesday.
