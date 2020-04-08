Amid coronavirus, India allowed 18 special Malaysian flights for evacuation, maximum for any foreign country Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

India had allowed 18 special Malaysian flights for the evacuation of Malaysian nations since it had imposed a ban on international flights on 20th March. 👓 View full article

