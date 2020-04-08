Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Biden vs. Trump: The general election is here, and transformed

Biden vs. Trump: The general election is here, and transformed

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The 2020 general election has begun — kind of. With the withdrawal Wednesday of Sen. Bernie Sanders from the Democratic race, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have no remaining opponents but each other. The two men have already drawn clear battle lines for the campaign, framing the election as a choice between Biden’s sturdily […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CJ_Helzer

CJ Helzer With Bernie officially out, everyone may as well grab some popcorn and watch Trump walk all over Biden and democrat… https://t.co/cn6iWg1zjZ 44 seconds ago

LianneCastelino

Lianne Castelino RT @nytimes: With Bernie Sanders’s withdrawal from the presidential race, Joe Biden and President Trump have no remaining opponents but eac… 45 seconds ago

1983resist

bobs Biden vs. Trump: The General Election Is Here, and Transformed https://t.co/KbcjRp3M1c Ok let's go. Vote Joe! 53 seconds ago

ABPC84

mrs.LHS🍀 RT @b_b_baconator: And vote for Biden against Trump in the general election. We must save America from trump or we won't have a country lef… 1 minute ago

COOKIE693

RUTH NOLASCO RT @Real923LA: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders announced that he has ended his presidential campaign. The move clears the way for former Vice Pres… 1 minute ago

Chris_SactoCA

Prosecco Proletariat 🌹 ☭ @Albry1 @Anadroj_ @JoeBiden You dont understand. Biden is incapable of getting people to the polls in a general el… https://t.co/synaTRy2Sm 1 minute ago

Syn0nymph

💬 ✋🌹 RT @goldieogilt: If any of you decide to not vote in the general election simply because your candidate isn’t the choice, I swear to god...… 2 minutes ago

aaronlorick

Aaron You can’t say that when Bernie kept calling Joe Biden “a really good friend” and literally said he though Joe could… https://t.co/qUHWddTWBl 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.