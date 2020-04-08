Global  

Girl who inspired Charlotte’s Web marijuana oil dies

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families of children with similar health problems to Colorado for treatment has died, according to the non-profit organization founded by her mother. No cause of death was given for Charlotte […]
News video: Colorado Girl Who Inspired CBD Movement To Control Seizures, Dies From Coronavirus

 Charlotte Figi, a Colorado girl who was among the first children to be treated with medical marijuana to control seizures, has passed away after fighting coronavirus. She was 13 years old. Katie Johnston reports.

