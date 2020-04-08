Girl who inspired Charlotte’s Web marijuana oil dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families of children with similar health problems to Colorado for treatment has died, according to the non-profit organization founded by her mother. No cause of death was given for Charlotte […] 👓 View full article



Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 12 hours ago Colorado Girl Who Inspired CBD Movement To Control Seizures, Dies From Coronavirus 00:37 Charlotte Figi, a Colorado girl who was among the first children to be treated with medical marijuana to control seizures, has passed away after fighting coronavirus. She was 13 years old. Katie Johnston reports.