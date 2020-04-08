Global  

Bocelli: It's not a concert for coronavirus, it's a prayer

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrea Bocelli will sing at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday sending a message of love and hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Italian tenor says it’s not a concert. Instead, he calls it a “prayer.” “I received this invitation by the mayor of Milan and […]
