Allen Garfield, elite ’70s character actor, dies at 80

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like "The Conversation" and "Nashville," has died. He was 80. Garfield's sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to complications from COVID-19. Garfield had been a resident at the Motion Picture Television


