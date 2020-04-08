Alexis Lafrenière, as expected, maintained the top spot in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final ranking of draft-eligible prospects released Wednesday. What remains uncertain for the 18-year-old Rimouski Oceanic forward and hundreds of fellow prospects is learning when and by whom they will be selected. Forward Quinton Byfield and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, both from the […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike Foss RT @BradGalli: It's likely the NHL will be holding its draft in September or as late as October. What’s not in question is Alexis Lafreni… 16 minutes ago Break View Sports [Sports News] Lafreniere tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospects https://t.co/4c1EVkL67m - More On #BreakViewSports 53 minutes ago John Wawrow RT @AP_Sports: Alexis Lafrenière tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospects in this most unusual year for top prospects. by @john_wawrow >>… 1 hour ago Brad Galli It's likely the NHL will be holding its draft in September or as late as October. What’s not in question is Alexi… https://t.co/Ao9i8j3XTF 2 hours ago Arnold Dillon Quebec teen Alexis Lafreniere tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospects https://t.co/40sSqhD3py 2 hours ago Bashaw Star Lafreniere tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospect https://t.co/gsSbPvSWTC 2 hours ago Eckville Echo Lafreniere tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospect https://t.co/xhaAdEJNn3 2 hours ago Stettler Independent Lafreniere tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospect https://t.co/Z1ytDQmYOL 2 hours ago