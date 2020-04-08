Global  

Lafrenière tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospects

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Alexis Lafrenière, as expected, maintained the top spot in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final ranking of draft-eligible prospects released Wednesday. What remains uncertain for the 18-year-old Rimouski Oceanic forward and hundreds of fellow prospects is learning when and by whom they will be selected. Forward Quinton Byfield and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, both from the […]
