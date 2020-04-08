NEW YORK (AP) — As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anna Christakis Delorme 🇬🇷🇨🇦 RT @RogerTh71142375: Some doctors are moving away from ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. Reason: Unusually high death rates. Some… 55 seconds ago Nicole Joslin RT @APHealthScience: Health officials worldwide are pushing to get more ventilators for coronavirus patients, but some doctors are moving a… 59 seconds ago Dana Batnag RT @inquirerdotnet: As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are movin… 1 minute ago Trumpian2020 RT @marla_j98: President Trump was right again Some Doctors Moving Away From Ventilators for Virus Patients https://t.co/2DHIj7jcXP #Newsm… 2 minutes ago joyce ☕️ Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients (Via WWLP News) https://t.co/aFh3SCV0Th 3 minutes ago Humanity Forward 🧢 RT @KCRG: Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients https://t.co/N9mVvJYxX4 5 minutes ago KCRG Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients https://t.co/N9mVvJYxX4 6 minutes ago edd RT @QuriousNormie: Some doctors moving away from ventilators for patients... https://t.co/bJ065vktxZ 7 minutes ago