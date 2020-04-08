Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients

Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Creating ventilators for surge of patients

Creating ventilators for surge of patients 01:47

 Creating ventilators for surge of patients: Hospital convert CPAP and BPAP machines into ventilators.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ccsvitreat

Anna Christakis Delorme 🇬🇷🇨🇦 RT @RogerTh71142375: Some doctors are moving away from ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. Reason: Unusually high death rates. Some… 55 seconds ago

NicoleJoslin8

Nicole Joslin RT @APHealthScience: Health officials worldwide are pushing to get more ventilators for coronavirus patients, but some doctors are moving a… 59 seconds ago

danabatnag

Dana Batnag RT @inquirerdotnet: As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are movin… 1 minute ago

PanamaforTrump

Trumpian2020 RT @marla_j98: President Trump was right again Some Doctors Moving Away From Ventilators for Virus Patients https://t.co/2DHIj7jcXP #Newsm… 2 minutes ago

jpshalaby

joyce ☕️ Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients (Via WWLP News) https://t.co/aFh3SCV0Th 3 minutes ago

mchik4040

Humanity Forward 🧢 RT @KCRG: Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients https://t.co/N9mVvJYxX4 5 minutes ago

KCRG

KCRG Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients https://t.co/N9mVvJYxX4 6 minutes ago

edd61903044

edd RT @QuriousNormie: Some doctors moving away from ventilators for patients... https://t.co/bJ065vktxZ 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.