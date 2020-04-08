Global  

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 8 points in new poll; majority believe US is in a recession

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The poll found Biden is the top choice among 49% of registered voters and Trump the top choice of 41%. Biden is boosted by self-identified independent voters.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Special Report: Sen. Bernie Sanders Suspends Presidential Campaign

Special Report: Sen. Bernie Sanders Suspends Presidential Campaign 03:59

 Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he was suspending his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The move effectively clears the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to become the party's nominee.

