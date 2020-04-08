Global  

Police: Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s grandson found

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Wednesday, two days after the body of the boy’s mother was found in the water after a canoeing accident. The body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean was found in roughly 25 feet (8 meters) of water […]
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Body Of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean Found In Waters Off Chesapeake Bay; Son's Body Still Not Found

Body Of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean Found In Waters Off Chesapeake Bay; Son's Body Still Not Found 00:29

 Officials have located the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the daughter of Maryland's former lieutenant governor who went missing after paddling a canoe into the waters off the Chesapeake Bay last week.

