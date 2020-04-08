Global  

California to buy 200 million masks a month amid outbreak

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to spend nearly $1 billion to buy up to 200 million masks each month to boost its stockpile of protective gear during the COVID-19 outbreak, an eye-popping figure meant to turn the state into a distributor of medical equipment for other Western states struggling with supply shortages. Gov. Gavin […]
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: California Stockpiling Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Stockpiling Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 07:30

 Gov. Newsom said the state will be buying around 200 million masks per month.

