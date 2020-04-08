Global  

Linda Tripp, whose taped calls with Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 70

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Linda Tripp was praised as a whistleblower by some for calling out presidential misbehavior with an intern in the Oval Office, and was vilified by others as a snitch who betrayed her friendship with Monica Lewinsky in an effort to bring down a president.
News video: Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70

Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70 00:30

 Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

