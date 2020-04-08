Linda Tripp was praised as a whistleblower by some for calling out presidential misbehavior with an intern in the Oval Office, and was vilified by others as a snitch who betrayed her friendship with Monica Lewinsky in an effort to bring down a president.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🌹 Vikki 🌹 RT @ImpeachmentHour: @LeftyVegas Linda Tripp, Whose Secretly Taped Calls With Monica Lewinsky Led To Bill Clinton's Impeachment, Has Died a… 2 minutes ago KTAR News 92.3 Linda Tripp, whose secretly taped conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky provided evidence of… https://t.co/fbV28B8gDF 3 minutes ago Ashley Halsey Linda Tripp, whose taped calls with Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 70 https://t.co/wD8EsuH8CR 4 minutes ago Nick king RT @cnnbrk: Linda Tripp, whose taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky became a key part of President Clinton's impeachment, has died htt… 12 minutes ago J RT @CNNPolitics: Linda Tripp, whose taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky became a key part of President Clinton's impeachment, has died… 16 minutes ago Jeremy on film How insignificant the scandal seems today. Looking back I blame the media’s salivating for blowing this out of prop… https://t.co/uVfRbwZm1J 20 minutes ago RadhaKrsna247 RT @ANTHONYBLOGAN: RIP to a great patriot in Linda Tripp https://t.co/yRyDpxaQV0 27 minutes ago KFI AM 640 Tripp, whose taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky nearly brought down the Clinton presidency, died Wednesday ac… https://t.co/FfXnARPcWV 29 minutes ago