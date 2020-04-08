Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > John Prine’s 15 Essential Songs

John Prine’s 15 Essential Songs

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
He showed how much humor you could put in a song and still be taken seriously. The singer and songwriter died of complications of Covid-19 at 73.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Liptionfav

Mrs. T. L. RT @RollingStone: There’s really no such thing as a bad John Prine song. Here are 25 of his best https://t.co/a3u6NOCgWN https://t.co/Nr6wj… 4 minutes ago

jaywarner117

Jay Warner John Prine: 25 Essential Songs https://t.co/o2tBmZzpsv via @RollingStone 7 minutes ago

TAFORU

Atticus Stryker RT @susankey_key: A great songwriter! Not sure why Sam Stone an essential Prine song wasn't included. John Prine’s 15 Essential Songs http… 9 minutes ago

GregHinz

Greg Hinz RT @RayLong: John Prine: 10 essential songs, with picks from a former bandmate https://t.co/6jjVnsc3r0 13 minutes ago

ChadRowell1

Chad Rowell RT @RedDirt_Roots: Play John Prine's music. Play it as loud as possible. Mandated self-isolation means Nashville can’t gather for a collec… 20 minutes ago

RayLong

Ray Long John Prine: 10 essential songs, with picks from a former bandmate https://t.co/6jjVnsc3r0 22 minutes ago

Trinity_Wealth

Trinity Wealth Mgmt John Prine’s 15 Essential Songs https://t.co/2Uwgv6FSvu 23 minutes ago

BethKurylo

Beth Kurylo John Prine's 5 Essential Albums & 5 Lesser-Known Gems https://t.co/yfVNnmJ4lY via @billboard 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.