Sanders exits as a historic social justice pioneer and a uniter in the fight to beat Trump Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Bernie Sanders may be remembered most for getting behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden when it mattered most for beating Donald Trump.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this まぐ Sanders exits as a historic social justice pioneer and a uniter in the fight to beat Trump https://t.co/JmmmKNPJD2 via @usatoday 59 minutes ago Ifiok archibong RT @JillDLawrence: .@LOLGOP on #BernieSanders: Sanders exits as a historic social justice pioneer and a uniter in the fight to beat Trump h… 2 hours ago allengreenfield Sanders exits as a historic social justice pioneer and a uniter in the fight to beat Trump - USA TODAY… https://t.co/k3Pp8HAg28 2 hours ago Jill Lawrence .@LOLGOP on #BernieSanders: Sanders exits as a historic social justice pioneer and a uniter in the fight to beat Tr… https://t.co/IP94HL75V1 3 hours ago