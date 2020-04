Chaotic Wisconsin election signals virus-related voting battles ahead

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Shavonda Sisson said she requested a mail ballot to vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary election in Wisconsin well ahead of the election. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 2 days ago Wisconsin governor seeks delay of Tuesday's election 01:28 Democratic Governor Tony Evers moved on Monday to postpone Wisconsin's primary election from Tuesday until June 9, citing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans said they would challenge the order in the state Supreme Court. Colette Luke has more.