Donald Trump responds to pardon calls for Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Telegraph.co.uk Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he will 'take a look' at Tiger King case

Trump says he will 'take a look' at Tiger King case 00:57

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would "take a look" at the case of a former zoo owner known as Joe Exotic, focus of the hit Netflix documentary series "Tiger King".

