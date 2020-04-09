Adrian Huston JP 🇬🇧 RT @BBCLondonNews: Coronavirus: Passport Office staff told to go back to work https://t.co/rWSODQi0Qv 2 seconds ago

Fëanor △⃒⃘ RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Passport Office staff told to go back to work https://t.co/H42T9KJxBI 5 seconds ago

Paul Oxton RT @Red_SteK: Where is the Minister of State for the Home Office? Does @patel4witham have any comments regarding the concerns of HER staff… 41 seconds ago

⚫️ Pauline Grice RT @Trevv69: If this isn't tackled in today's press briefing it will be a scandal. @bbclaurak @Peston BBC News - Coronavirus: Passport Off… 48 seconds ago

Gwinnie RT @Agent_Zig_Zag: The ⁦⁦⁦@ukhomeoffice⁩ continues to show a callous attitude towards its staff. Meanwhile, the Home Secretary, ⁦@patel4wi… 1 minute ago

Agent Zig Zag - The Country is Screwed The ⁦⁦⁦@ukhomeoffice⁩ continues to show a callous attitude towards its staff. Meanwhile, the Home Secretary, ⁦… https://t.co/R1JGkJgo6R 2 minutes ago

Lord of Justice RT @NeilStirk: Govt slipped up here through this disgraceful move, they have basically admitted that they are still going down #HerdImmunit… 3 minutes ago