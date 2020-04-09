Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died at age 70.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70 01:04

 Linda Tripp, whose secret tape recordings of White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died on Wednesday at the age of 70. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.