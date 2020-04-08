Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lou Gehrig > Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million

Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The historic 1922 bat New York Yankees Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig wanted copied after signing his first endorsement contract fetches $1.025 million.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Lou Gehrig's Bat Sells For $1 Million At Auction, 'One Of Lou's Favorites'

One of the first bats used in Lou Gehrig's Hall of Fame career has a new owner ... and the going price was a staggering $1 MILLION!! Heritage Auctions tells TMZ...
TMZ.com

Yanks legend Gehrig's bat sells for $1 million

A bat used by Yankees legend Lou Gehrig commanded more than $1 million at a Dallas auction house.
ESPN


Tweets about this

th_conversation

#ThisIsTheConversation Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million https://t.co/xRZjl2qKI5 54 minutes ago

BBallCardJunkie

Baseball Card Collector Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million https://t.co/k6kNZumYkN 3 hours ago

new_3

Nathan Worthington Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million https://t.co/7yNl2HHCa7 via @usatoday 6 hours ago

caetuscap

CÆTUS *Gehrig's bat sells for more than $1M (National Post) A bat used by New York #Yankees great Lou Gehrig has sold fo… https://t.co/tTlGn7K5Ow 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.