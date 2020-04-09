Global  

Body of Robert F. Kennedy's great-grandson recovered from Chesapeake Bay

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020
The body of a great-grandson to Robert F. Kennedy was recovered from Chesapeake Bay off the Maryland coast on Wednesday, two days after he went missing with his mother while riding in a canoe, the New York Times reported.
 Officials have located the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the daughter of Maryland's former lieutenant governor who went missing after paddling a canoe into the waters off the Chesapeake Bay last week.

