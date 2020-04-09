Global  

Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Linda Tripp nearly brought down Bill Clinton's presidency by exposing his secret affair with then-White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.
News video: Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70 01:04

 Linda Tripp, whose secret tape recordings of White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died on Wednesday at the age of 70. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

