Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy PM: EU needs to help virus hit countries

Italy PM: EU needs to help virus hit countries

BBC News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte tells the BBC EU leaders need to rise to the challenge of the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BRUT - Published
News video: How countries are now fighting against COVID-19

How countries are now fighting against COVID-19 07:35

 In France, a permission form is required to leave your house. In Singapore, ignoring strict social distancing rules could land you in jail. South Korea is monitoring people through GPS tracking. This is how countries around the world continue to fight the virus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewDayNGnews

NewDay Newspapers Italy's prime minister has said the European Union risks failing as a project in the coronavirus crisis. Giuseppe C… https://t.co/8OIfFzu47q 2 hours ago

xu_jaio

jaio xu Yes I’m a Catholic, i believe in it’s doctrine BUT the church needs a true “Catholic “ pope not a political 1 nor… https://t.co/3iBdmW9U0i 4 hours ago

makesense1111

Malrob RT @makesense1111: @campbellclaret Yes, and the EU won’t help. Italy's prime minister has said that the EU risks failing as a project in th… 7 hours ago

NewDayNGnews

NewDay Newspapers Italy's prime minister has said the European Union risks failing as a project in the coronavirus crisis. Giuseppe C… https://t.co/UYatcpgmtV 9 hours ago

khalidrafiq119

khalid rafiq Italy PM: EU needs to help virus hit countries https://t.co/h8ZBo6jxM6 10 hours ago

PaedoAbuseLiars

Paedo Britain Italy PM: EU needs to help virus hit countries: Giuseppe Conte tells the BBC EU leaders need to rise to the challen… https://t.co/TOuZ8vkSrh 10 hours ago

rikmon2

rikmon Italy PM: EU needs to help virus hit countries https://t.co/xykPRJC5QA 11 hours ago

rosioruvioleta

Violeta Rosioru Italy PM: EU needs to help virus hit countries https://t.co/EtaRgHeKfa 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.