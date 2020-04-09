Global  

As pandemic deepens, Trump cycles through targets to blame

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — First, it was the media that was at fault. Then, Democratic governors came under fire. China, President Barack Obama and federal watchdogs have all had a turn in the crosshairs. And now it’s the World Health Organization that’s to blame. President Donald Trump is falling back on a familiar political strategy […]
