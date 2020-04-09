Global  

Feds loosen virus rules to let essential workers return

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the the Centers for Disease […]
