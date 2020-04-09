Feds loosen virus rules to let essential workers return

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the the Centers for Disease […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 days ago New Zealand PM declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential workers 00:47 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are considered essential workers. In a message to the children of New Zealand ahead of the Easter weekend, she responded to concerns that the Easter Bunny may not be able to deliver eggs during the coronavirus...