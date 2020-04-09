Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Maundy Thursday 2020: History, significance & messages you can send you loved one on this day

Maundy Thursday 2020: History, significance & messages you can send you loved one on this day

DNA Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Maundy Thursday is the day when Christians re-live the last supper that Christ had with his disciples.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaysHolidays

High Days, Holidays & Holy Days RT @katxmoon: Holy Week kicked off with Palm Sunday, and there are plenty of customs tied to the upcoming days. From the foot-washing cerem… 2 days ago

Opendoor_News

Opendoor.Church SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT | We have decided to add TWO more opportunities to experience our Maundy Service this Thursday… https://t.co/sVWxO4I41A 2 days ago

Opendoor_News

Opendoor.Church JOIN US FOR EASTER AT OPENDOOR! To kick off the weekend, we have a special Maundy Service, ONLINE on Thursday, Apri… https://t.co/0OB2GuYQg6 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.