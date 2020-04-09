Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Opinion: Lakers' LeBron James keeping right perspective during coronavirus pandemic

Opinion: Lakers' LeBron James keeping right perspective during coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
A promising Lakers season has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but LeBron James is keeping it all in perspective.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: LeBron James Documentary Debuts On Quibi

LeBron James Documentary Debuts On Quibi 00:31

 The Lakers star is the executive producer on the documentary about his "I Promise" schools. Suzanne Marques reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

#9 LeBron will end the GOAT debate | 10 Best Moments of the Year [Video]

#9 LeBron will end the GOAT debate | 10 Best Moments of the Year

We're looking back at 10 of the best First Thing First moments of the Year. #9 Nick Wright celebrates LeBron James and explains how his resume will ultimately end the GOAT debate.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published
Marcellus Wiley: LeBron James' leadership skills are being exaggerated by Jared Dudley [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: LeBron James' leadership skills are being exaggerated by Jared Dudley

Los Angeles Lakers G Jared Dudley recently said the his teammate LeBron James deserves to win MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo because of his leadership skills. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks Dudley is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | James hopes Lakers can eventually rekindle their revival season

LeBron James says the abrupt shutdown of the NBA season due to the coronavirus pandemic has left the Lakers feeling like they still have something to prove.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle Times

Coronavirus: How NBA star How LeBron James is spending his time in lockdown

James says he probably won't feel any closure on the Los Angeles Lakers' remarkable season unless the NBA is able to finish the 2019-20 campaign
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.