Coronavirus: Number of positive cases in Bihar goes up to 39

Hindu Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Totally,16 patients have recovered so far and maximum number of positive cases in the State has been reported from Siwan district
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Unable to trace 70 for now': Delhi Health Minister on COVID19+ patients in capital

'Unable to trace 70 for now': Delhi Health Minister on COVID19+ patients in capital 01:43

 Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain said that the government has not been able to trace the contact of 70 people, out of the total number of coronavirus positive cases found in the national capital. "We have not been able to trace the contact of 70 people, out of the total number of positive cases...

