Essential workers exposed to coronavirus should take precautions returning to jobs - CDC head Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head on Wednesday said essential workers who are asymptomatic after exposure to a confirmed or suspected coronavirus case can return to work, but should wear face masks and take other precautions. 👓 View full article

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 14 hours ago CDC considers changing back-to-work guidelines 00:25 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing back-to-work guidelines for essential workers who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

